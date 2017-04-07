BOZEMAN SYMPHONY SOCIETY

The Bozeman Symphony presents performances of Gustav Mahler’s “The Titan” on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Willson Auditorium in downtown Bozeman.

The Symphony closes its 49th season with the monumental drama of Mahler’s first symphony, also known as “The Titan,” once described by the composer as “nature’s awakening from the long sleep of winter.” His vision for the scale and scope of what a symphony could achieve was colossal, and beyond what any other composer has attempted. With massive orchestral forces (including seven French horns), the sheer power of Mahler’s sound is almost overwhelming.

The Symphony also presents the Bozeman debut of esteemed violinist Stephanie Chase performing Max Bruch’s virtuosic “Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor.” Hailed as one of the violin greats of our era, Chase has performed with more than 170 orchestras in 25 countries with many of the world’s leading conductors. She is also a recent recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Born in Illinois, Chase was taught the violin by her mother and Sally Thomas, and she was renowned as a child prodigy through concert performances starting at age 2. She made her debut with the Chicago Symphony at 8 years old and began extensive national concert touring in her early teens. Following her Carnegie Hall debut at 18, she studied violin privately with Arthur Grumiaux and chamber music at the Marlboro Festival.

Chase often performs in the dual roles of violin soloist and conductor, and she is a favorite guest of chamber music festivals such as Bravo! Vail, Bargemusic, and Caramoor. Her violin was made in 1742 by Petrus Guarnerius of Venice, which she pairs with a bow made by Dominique Peccatte.

Join Maestro Matthew Savery, special guest Stephanie Chase and the orchestra for a reception immediately following each performance, Saturday at Starky’s Authentic Americana at 24 N. Tracy Ave.; and Sunday at the Legacy Gallery at 7 W. Main Street.

For tickets and more information visit bozemansymphony.org.