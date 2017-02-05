The cause of the fire at 230 Running Dog Road is under investigation. PHOTO COURTESY OF YELLOWSTONE CLUB FIRE DEPARTMENT

By Amanda Eggert EBS Senior Editor

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Fire Department responded to a fire at an unoccupied residence at 5:21 p.m. tonight. The house, which is located to the west of Firelight Meadows at 230 Running Dog Road, is listed for sale.

According to BSFD Chief William Farhat, firefighters arrived to heavy fire burning under the deck at the back end of the house.

“Crews had to maneuver through heavy snow to get to the back side of the house, but were able to stop the fire from extending farther into the home,” Farhat said, adding that the blaze had already caused windows on the structure to break and was starting to consume the inside of the house when the department arrived.

The deck and hot tub area of the residence was significantly burned and the lower level of the house sustained smoke and water damage.

“Right now the guys are assisting the owner by boarding it up for him because you can’t find anyone to board it up on Superbowl Sunday,” Farhat said.

The Yellowstone Club Fire Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the response. The cause of the fire is under investigation.