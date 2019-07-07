BSCO gala celebrates local parks and trails

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Community Organization will host their annual gala on July 12 to celebrate their extensive community parks and trails system. The event will include dinner and drinks, a silent and live auction and music by the band Horsin’ Around. Gala attendees will take a look back on BSCO’s past endeavors as well as look ahead to new projects. The BSCO offers local businesses three levels of gala sponsorship, Ousel Falls, Community Park and Trailblazer, appropriately named after a few of the many projects that the organization has completed. The 250-seat gala is currently sold out but is accepting names for a waitlist.

To be added to the waitlist or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email sara@bscomt.org.