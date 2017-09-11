The area delineated in red indicates the 7.5-acre land parcel at the Beehive Basin Trailhead to be acquired by the Big Sky Community Organization. IMAGE COURTESY OF THE BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

Beehive Basin’s popular trailhead sits on a privately owned 7.5-acre parcel with one potential home site. Access to Beehive Basin is currently possible through an easement between the U.S. Forest Service and the parcel’s owner.

The parcel has been for sale for the past year and, thanks to a donation from the Hough Foundation, the Big Sky Community Organization will purchase the parcel on behalf of the community. The tentative closing date for the purchase is Oct. 31.

“BSCO’s goal with this acquisition is to ensure long-term land stewardship and access to Beehive Basin,” said BSCO Executive Director Ciara Wolfe. “And to make sure that the trailhead and surrounding area is developed and maintained to meet the level of use the trailhead sees on a daily basis.”

BSCO plans to turn the 7.5 acres into open space parkland and partner with the USFS to significantly improve the trailhead by adding parking, a pit toilet and a bear-proof trash receptacle.

“The Big Sky Community Organization’s upcoming acquisition of the Beehive Basin trailhead parcel is exciting news,” said acting District Ranger David Francomb. “The Custer Gallatin National Forest Bozeman Ranger District looks forward to working with BSCO on potential future improvement opportunities at this site.”

BSCO is now working to raise additional funds for the cost of the trailhead improvements. Several area homeowners have already committed to making a donation toward the project. “We encourage everyone who enjoys Beehive Basin to pitch in and help our community ensure this gem and access to wilderness is properly stewarded and cared for,” Wolfe said. “This is a legacy project our community will enjoy for generations to come.”

Visit bscomt.org for more information.