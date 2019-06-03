Connect with us

BSRAD resort tax appropriations

Published

2 hours ago

on

EBS STAFF

On June 3 from 1-7 p.m., the Big Sky Resort Area District tax board will hold a Q&A session at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center for applicants seeking appropriations from BSRAD. The applicants will appear before the board in the sequence denoted below, which was based on the order applications were received.

Total applicant requests equal $10,953,517. Through March, the most updated amount of resort tax collections came in at $6,707,304, which does not reflect April or May collections. The board will update the latest totals at the June 3 meeting.

The final appropriations meeting will be held at WMPAC on June 10 from 6-9 p.m. Agendas for both meetings will be posted a week prior to the sessions, and the board is encouraging members of the public to attend both meetings.

