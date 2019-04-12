BSSEF team rides out season in style

By Luke Kirchmayr EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Alpine Update

The Big Sky Ski team concluded a very strong season with three races. It was an amazing year for the Big Sky Ski team, culminating in winning the overall title in the Northern Division. Over the course of the season, the team saw incredible improvements and success in every age group.

There is one more week of training left in Big Sky, and then one would think ski racing is over but it actually never stops. There will be skiing in June at Beartooth Pass, a camp at Mount Hood, Oregon, in July and a camp in Chile this August.

The team will be back on snow full-time by mid-to-end of October in Colorado. Between the camps the team does dryland training three to four times a week. Dryland training includes mountain biking, running, strength and agility training.

Coaches and team members are already looking forward to next year’s race season. The team will miss four of our senior racers who will be moving on to college. Congratulations and thank you to Mackenzie Winters, Madison Winters, Maci St. Cyr and Sam Johnson.