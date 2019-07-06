Busy July in store for Big Sky Resort﻿

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

Big Sky – As Fourth of July rolls through, Big Sky Resort is ramping up for one of the busiest months of the year. The Mountain Village is already abuzz with mountain bikers, zipliners, children practicing on the climbing wall and trampoline, disc golfers or just those taking a scenic trip to the top of Lone Mountain.

But with the expected influx of visitors and vacationers, the resort has brought back many of their most popular events to offer activities and entertainment to an eclectic demographic trying to enjoy summertime in southwest Montana.

On July 13 from 4 – 8 p.m., the 14th annual Big Sky Brewfest will feature tastings from over 30 breweries from Montana and the greater Intermountain West. With live music, fresh food, and free kids activities, the brewfest always draws a crowd to the base area.

On July 14-15, the Big Sky Golf Course will host the 18th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament. The tournament will take place on Monday, July 15, with players and celebrities playing a casual round on our local Arnold Palmer-designed course. The pre-event cocktail party with a live and silent auction will take place on Sunday, July 14, at Big Sky Resort.

For nearly two decades, the charity event has won the support of dozens of sports and entertainment celebrities who are committed to playing for a great cause, including Jeff Fisher, Matt Morris, Autry Beamon, Tom Weiskopf, Dave Coulier, Chris Kirkpatrick, Eric Dickerson, Marty Pavelich, Dan Carpenter, and many more.

On July 19-21, the Total Archery Challenge returns for a three day on-mountain event where bow enthusiasts will compete in one of the most elaborate outdoor 3D archery experiences in the nation. While drawing some of the most talented archers in the region, with multiple courses for all skill levels, beginners are encouraged to come out and discover the great sport of archery for themselves.

On July 27, the third stage of the Montana Enduro Series will return to Big Sky to put on Lone Peak’s Revenge—a scenic, technically challenging and physically demanding course on Andesite Mountain and Lone Mountain that was designed in concert with the crew at Gallatin Alpine Sports. Registration is $70 and the event has sold out in years past.

Riders agree that the Revenge has earned its reputation as the most challenging race course in the Montana Enduro Series, showcasing of Big Sky Resort’s steep, technical transfers and even steeper, more technical descents.

Visit bigskyresort.com for more information.