BZN is the most well-served ski destination in the country, making a trip to Big Sky easier than ever

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – With a fresh blanket of snow across Montana, skiers and riders headed to Big Sky Resort via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) will find expanded air service from several cities this winter. BZN has recently announced increased air service that will take effect for the 2019-2020 winter season, through summer 2020.

Additional Air Service for Winter 2019-2020

To better serve skiers and riders eyeing the slopes this season, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport will offer a 12.9% increase in total seats available. Among the most notable increases are additional flights to Seattle, Chicago, and Detroit. Delta Air Lines will add twice daily service from Seattle (SEA) beginning in January 2020, increasing overall flights offered to Seattle by 84 percent for a total of seven daily flights between Alaska and Delta Air Lines. American Airlines will add daily flights from Chicago (ORD), increasing the total number of American flights to Chicago by 332 percent. Delta Air Lines will also increase Detroit (DTW) service this winter by offering flights between December and March this season, a 900 percent increase in seats year over year.

Additional Air Service for Summer 2020

American Airlines will introduce non-stop seasonal service to three additional destinations for the summer of 2020. In addition to year-round daily service to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and winter and summer daily service to Chicago (ORD), American will add daily summer service to Los Angeles (LAX), Saturday summer service to New York (LGA) and Montana’s first service to the state of Pennsylvania with Saturday summer service to Philadelphia (PHL).

With direct flights to 16 cities in the winter, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the most well-served ski destination across the United States. During the winter season, the airport offers 13 daily non-stop flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco. In the summer season, air service increases and BZN offers direct non-stop flights to 18 destinations.

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is located just 50 miles from Big Sky Resort, one of the fastest growing ski destinations in North America and home to 5,850 acres of terrain, 4,350 feet of vertical, and 300 degrees of skiing off Lone Peak.