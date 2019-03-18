Calling all fishy folk for the Fly Fishing Film Tour

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

The Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) will make a splash in Big Sky on Wednesday, March 20, at Lone Peak Cinema with two showings at 5 and 8 p.m. The 2019 tour showcases ten fly fishing films from around the world.

“This remarkable evening of outdoor cinema is in itself an adventure you won’t soon forget,” promised the film tour website. “With an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that help make up the vast world of fly fishing, the 2019 F3T will take you from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia, and more.”

The show will have a special appearance by Karlie Rowland, star of 2019 film tour selection, “Where it All Started.” The flick tells the story of her return from Seattle to the Henry’s Fork, where she is a fourth-generation angler. Rowland will be available to meet fans and for a question-and-answer session after each show.

A tasting gallery featuring local spirits will give fishy folk the chance to wet their whistles between footage that shines a spotlight on finned protagonists, including trout, steelhead, permit and tarpon.

One film, “The Return,” follows a fisheries biologist on a two-day journey into a remote corner of Yellowstone National Park as he investigates whether native cutthroat trout have returned to their spawning tributaries after ten years of restoration. Another short, “Alignment,” chronicles Eric Jackson through a season spent snowboarding and seeking steelhead.

In addition to highlighting the best fly fishing films, the F3T partners with local fly shops and conservation organizations from across the country. Last year, the tour raised more than $500,000 to fund education and conservation projects that enhance the sport of fly fishing. Proceeds from the Big Sky event will support the Gallatin River Task Force in their mission to protect the Gallatin River.

Tickets for the Big Sky showing will be a suggested $10 donation to support the future of cold, clean and abundant water in the Gallatin River.