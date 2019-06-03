Connect with us

Carbon dioxide levels reach historic high

3 hours ago

EBS STAFF

Scientists at the Mauna Loa Observatory on the Island of Hawaii have detected alarming levels of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere, the highest since record keeping began.

The recent readings had C02 levels at 415.26 parts per million, and according to Wolfgang Lucht from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, a widely accepted consensus in the science community was that maintaining a level of 350 ppm was necessary to stave off runaway warming of the atmosphere.

“It shows that we are not on track with protecting the climate at all.”

