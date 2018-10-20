LONE MOUNTAIN LAND COMPANY

Big Sky Town Center, Lone Peak Cinema and Lone Mountain Land Company will host the 2018 Haunted Peaks Festival from Friday, Oct. 26, through Sunday evening, Oct. 28.

The weekend-long event will begin with a dance and costume party along Town Center Avenue including live music, food from local vendors, and family activities on Friday from 5-11 p.m. Also taking place on Friday is Big Sky’s first Pumpkin Stroll and the crowning of the Pumpkin King and Queen.

Bring a carved pumpkin with a battery operated votive—no flame candles—to the bear statues in front of Lone Peak Cinema between 5:30 and 6 p.m., and they’ll be displayed along the sidewalks in Town Center. The judging will take place at 6:30 p.m. and announced at the Lone Mountain Land Block Party. The two best carved pumpkins will be crowned Big Sky’s Pumpkin King and Queen and their creators will receive free weekend passes to the Haunted Peaks Horror Fest.

Saturday features the Mini Monster Mash from noon to 2 p.m., which includes a kids’ costume parade and trick-or-treating with local businesses. Prior to this family event, Compass Café and Steele Press Juices will host Frankenstein’s Morning Cocktail Lounge with specialty daytime cocktails from 9 a.m. to noon.

Other featured events for the weekend include a Geocache Mystery contest Friday through Sunday; an Illuminated Labyrinth and performances in Town Center Park; a Yappy Hour and dog costume gathering; the horror film festival at Lone Peak Cinema; and Glow-in-the-Dark Dodgeball with a DJ to culminate the weekend at Town Center Park.

Lone Peak Cinema will be hosting Horrorfest throughout the weekend with family friendly movies, classic horror films, live music and director appearances.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Halloween festivities in Big Sky again this year,” said Ryan Hamilton, project manager for Big Sky Town Center. “The goal is to put Big Sky on the map for outstanding Halloween festivals during this fun and engaging holiday. We hope to see both locals and visitors enjoying all the fun activities that have been planned this year by our dedicated committee, and we hope to attract even more visitors next year.”

All Haunted Peaks events will be free to the public. Tickets for Lone Peak Cinema’s Horrorfest are available by calling (406) 995-4478 and visit lonepeakcinema.com for more information.

Schedule of events:

Friday, Oct. 26

Pumpkin Stroll, Crowning of Pumpkin King and Queen: 5-7 p.m.

Haunted Peaks Block Party and live band: 7-11 p.m.

Geocache Mystery day one: Starts at dusk

Horror Fest outdoor double feature: 10 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Oct. 27

Frankenstein’s Morning Cocktail Lounge: 10 a.m. to noon

Mini Monster Mash: noon to 2 p.m.

Geocache Mystery day two: Starts at dusk

Yappy Hour, dog costume gathering: 5-6 p.m.

Down Town Haunted Happenings and Illuminated Labyrinth: 6-8 p.m.

Horror Fest films and events: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Frankenstein’s Morning Cocktail Lounge: 10 a.m. to noon

Geocache Mystery day three: Starts at dusk

Glow in the Dark Dodgeball and DJ: 6-8 p.m.