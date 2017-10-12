Gallatin Valley Farm to School kicks off National Farm to School Month with a fall “feastival” at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 14. The event will showcase area chefs and local produce while serving up plenty of fun activities for kids. PHOTO COURTESY OF GALLATIN VALLEY FARM TO SCHOOL

GALLATIN VALLEY FARM TO SCHOOL

Bozeman’s Rocky Creek Farm hosts the fifth annual Gallatin Valley Farm to School Feastival on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will showcase hand-crafted food from local chefs, with plenty of kids’ activities, Bozone Ozone mobile greenhouse bus tours and taste tests.

A small farmers’ market featuring locally grown produce will also be on site.

In celebration of National Farm to School Month, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Gallatin Valley Farm to School’s current and upcoming programs and initiatives, in between hayrides out to the Rocky Creek Farm pumpkin patch and pressing homemade apple cider.

In 2010, the U.S. House of Representatives declared October National Farm to School Month, recognizing the strong role farm to school plays in promoting good health and strong economies. Whether you are a chef, farmer, school food service professional, teacher, parent or student there are many ways to celebrate the month.

For ideas, visit the GVF2S events calendar on the organization’s website and download the Farm to School Month Toolkit.

These Farm to School Month events are made possible with the support of local sponsors that include Montana Ale Works, the Bozeman Community Food Co-op, Root Cellar Foods, Food Studio, Wild Crumb and Wheat Montana.

Gallatin Valley Farm to School, a Bozeman based nonprofit organization, connects schools and farmers in the Gallatin Valley in an effort to cultivate healthy kids, vibrant farms and strong communities. Visit gvfarmtoschool.org, email lunchbox@gvfarmtoschool.org, or call (406) 219-1010 for more information.