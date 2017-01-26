EMERSON CENTER FOR THE ARTS AND CULTURE

The Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture’s annual Celebration of the Arts Exhibit is on display in the Jessie Wilbur Gallery and will culminate in the Emerson’s largest fundraising event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 6-10 p.m. Enjoy the warmth of Tuscany and an evening filled with entertainment, quick draw artists, fine dining, Italian wine, and live and silent auctions.

Step inside the Jessie Wilber Gallery to experience the artistic vitality of southwest Montana and appreciate the deep level of commitment to the Emerson reflected in the skill and creativity of the center’s exhibitors.

From oils to watercolors, and ceramics to metalwork, the Celebration of the Arts Exhibit is a juried collection of original art donated by local and regional artists and auctioned off in support of the Emerson’s exhibits, education and restoration programs. The exhibit closes on Jan. 31.

The Emerson Center for Arts and Culture has been an important community institution in Bozeman since its formation in 1992. Originally built as a school in 1916, the large facility is home to scores of artists, galleries, fine dining, small businesses, event spaces, and the Crawford Theatre.

The pieces included in the Celebration of the Arts Exhibit are available for viewing online at theemerson.org. To reserve tickets for the fundraising event call (406) 587-9797, ext. 105.