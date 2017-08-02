“Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story” is an unflinching account of a Montana chef’s triumphant return from near-death to the redemption he found on the road to recovery. PHOTO BY PHILLIP BARIBEAU

IMPLEMENT PRODUCTIONS

“Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story” screens at the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with the entire cast and crew. An after-party will be held upstairs at the Eagles Club, located at 316 E. Main St.

Directed by Bozeman filmmaker Philip Baribeau, “Charged” chronicles the life-changing journey of chef and outdoorsman Eduardo Garcia. Garcia was shocked by 2400 volts of electricity after touching the carcass of a bear with the tip of his knife while hiking in the backcountry of Montana’s Paradise Valley.

Garcia lost his hand, ribs, muscle mass and nearly his life, but more important than what he lost is what he found. Through sheer resilience, his former partner, Jennifer Jane, nursed Garcia back to health and he learned to embrace his past, his family and his future.

A survival and love story unlike any other, “Charged” tells Garcia’s remarkable journey from getting up off the forest floor to becoming the man he is today.

The Ellen Theatre is located at 17 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman. Visit theellentheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.