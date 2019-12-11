Entertainment
Christmas Stroll brings holiday spirit
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – The Big Sky Christmas Stroll is turning it up a notch for the 22nd annual event. The holiday festivities will be spread across two evenings, kicking off in the Meadow Village on Dec. 13 with sleigh rides, carolers, a fire and visits from Santa. The bulk of activity will take place the following night in Town Center, with offerings carrying over from the previous night and more.
Dec. 14, Town Center Schedule
- Ice Skating, BSSHA ice rink, all day
- Open houses, various locations, throughout evening
- Stroll pre-party, Beehive Basin Brewery, 3-5 p.m.
- Lantern parade, Beehive Basin Brewery to Fire Pit Park, 5 p.m.
- Sleigh rides, various stops, 5-9 p.m.
- Santa Claus, First Security Bank, 5:30 p.m.
- Christmas photos by Dave Pecunies, Dave Pecunies/Stay MT office, throughout evening
- Caroling and s’mores, Fire Pit Park, 5:30 p.m.
- Fireworks, Big Sky Town Center, 9:15 p.m.
