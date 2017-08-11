Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to The Ellen on Aug. 11. Later in the month, The Ellen hosts a special eclipse concert by All-Star Acoustic Jam Band as well as its weekly Cowboy Classics film screenings. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ELLEN THEATRE

Western film series continues through August

THE ELLEN THEATRE

Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to The Ellen Theatre on Friday, Aug. 11. Known for her casual style, smart, observational humor, and razor sharp improvisational wit, Poundstone comes to Bozeman fresh on the heels of the release of her new comedy-rich book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.”

Poundstone has been the star of several HBO specials and her own series on ABC and HBO. She is also on Comedy Central’s list of the 100 best standup comics of all time, and is an American Comedy Award-winner for best female standup comic. Poundstone can be heard regularly on NPR’s weekly comedy news quiz show “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” The show begins at 8 p.m.

The Ellen hosts an Eclipse-a-rama concert featuring All-Star Acoustic Jam Band on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. The supergroup is comprised of musicians Darol Anger, Emy Phelps, Andy Reiner, Joy Adams and others. Angler, a fiddler, composer, producer and educator, is at home in a number of musical genres and has helped drive the evolution of the contemporary string band through his involvement with numerous groundbreaking ensembles. Today, Anger can be heard playing the theme music for NPR’s “Car Talk” program every week, along with Earl Scruggs, David Grisman and Tony Rice.

The Ellen’s Summer Western Series continues with weekly screenings of cowboy classics. August screenings include “The Outlaw Josey Wales” starring Clint Eastwood on Aug. 2; “High Noon” starring Gary Cooper on Aug. 9; and “How the West was Won” featuring an all-star cast on Aug. 16. Screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and a complete schedule of events are available online at theellentheatre.com. For more information or to purchase tickets over the phone, call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.