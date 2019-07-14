Community park adds pump track to repertoire of offerings

EBS STAFF

The installment of a new feature at the Big Sky Community Park is underway. Led by the initiative of local Joe Muggli, the Big Sky Community Organization is overseeing the construction and operation of a pump track, a circuit-based track made of berms and humps used by bikers to improve their use of balance, energy and momentum on a bike. “I always thought it was something that would be of use to the cycling community as we grow and develop our skills as a town,” Muggli said.

The project was approved in August of 2018 and has since garnered sizable community interaction and support. After sending out a community survey, Muggli received over 100 responses from people volunteering their time to build the trail and maintain it once completed and open to the public. Scott Altman of Orlando Rock and Sealing has already donated machine time and materials to the construction of the track, and Muggli hopes to host a community dig day to finalize the track.

Thanks to the combination of private donations and fundraising as well as community involvement, the pump track has been and will continue to be a low-impact project. Muggli said because the track is made of dirt, it can be easily removed or relocated, allowing for the probable future growth of the community park.