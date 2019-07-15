Connect with us

Community rallies for noxious weed pull

Published

23 hours ago

on

PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER MOHLER

Camp Big Sky campers and 33 community volunteers endured the rain on June 25 for #pullforthepark day, removing a 1,028 pounds of noxious weeds from the Big Sky Community Park with Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance.

