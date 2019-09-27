Community Visioning Process approaches final stages

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Launched in February of this year, the Community Visioning Strategy “Our Big Sky,” was a joint effort between the Big Sky Resort Area District and consulting firm Logan Simpson designed to help to guide future development in Big Sky. The objective: survey community members about what they deem most important as this unincorporated town undergoes its next stages of growth.

Over the course of the last seven months, Logan Simpson and BSRAD surveyed and interviewed area residents collecting responses hoping to gain a robust representation of the community’s voice about plans for development prioritization, capital improvement projects and strategic investments placed in Big Sky over the next 10 years.

The opportunity for the community to engage with the Community Visioning Strategy survey period comes to a close at the end of September with increasingly honed options for responses to strategic priorities and project initiatives under the “Our Recreation,” “Our Natural Environment,” “Our People” and “Our Character” themes. Survey participants also have the option to voice opinions about the concept of incorporating Big Sky and what that might yield for the community, as well as responding to demographics questioning.

By Oct. 15, Logan Simpson has said it will have a draft for the Community Visioning Strategy ready for the advisory committee, a group comprised of representatives from various community organizations such as the Big Sky Fire Department, Town Center Owners Association, Big Sky School District, Big Sky Community Organization, Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Yellowstone Club, Big Sky Water and Sewer and Big Sky Community Housing Trust, among others.

Once the draft is submitted, representatives and their organizations will have until Oct. 29 to submit questions and comments, and should everything be agreed upon the draft plan will head into the next stages on Nov. 13, which entails initiating the development stages of an action plan for implementation.

Visit ourbigskymt.com for more information.