Community Yoga on the Town Center Park Stage

3 hours ago

SANTOSHA WELLNESS CENTER

Santosha Wellness Center is gearing up for another summer of community yoga on the Town Center Park Stage. Beginning on June 17, a community yoga class will be offered at 12 p.m. each Monday through Labor Day. The classes are geared for all levels of practice and will be taught by a variety of Santosha’s yoga teachers. Immediately following the hour-long classes will be delicious lunches served by The Gourmet Gals. The class and lunch are donation-based, with all proceeds going to the Big Sky Community Organization to support the new Big Sky Community Center.

