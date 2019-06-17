Local
Community Yoga on the Town Center Park Stage
SANTOSHA WELLNESS CENTER
Santosha Wellness Center is gearing up for another summer of community yoga on the Town Center Park Stage. Beginning on June 17, a community yoga class will be offered at 12 p.m. each Monday through Labor Day. The classes are geared for all levels of practice and will be taught by a variety of Santosha’s yoga teachers. Immediately following the hour-long classes will be delicious lunches served by The Gourmet Gals. The class and lunch are donation-based, with all proceeds going to the Big Sky Community Organization to support the new Big Sky Community Center.
