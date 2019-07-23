Construction to begin Aug. 5 at Beehive Basin Trailhead﻿

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

The Big Sky Community Organization will begin development on a new trailhead at Beehive Basin on the 6.5-acre nature preserve the nonprofit purchased in 2017. Construction will commence Aug. 5.

The initiation of construction brings to fruition the final stages to BSCO’s 1.5 years of planning and fundraising to ensure continued access to Beehive Basin, provide long-term stewardship of the land, and ensure the trailhead and surrounding area is developed to meet the high level of use, with consistent maintenance and upkeep.

The new construction will include 18 parking spots and much-needed amenities including a restroom, trash facilities, dog waste stations, and informational trailhead kiosk which includes an avalanche beacon check station.

Construction is scheduled to last for 30 days and completed by Sept. 5. During this period, parking along Beehive Basin Road will be limited. BSCO and Dick Anderson Construction ask that visitors and trail users respect the crews working on the project and obey temporary closures and parking restrictions. Once completed, the parking lot will help relieve congestion around the trailhead and provide an increased level of trailhead services.

For more information on the Beehive Basin Trailhead expansion, please visit bscomt.org/projects/#trailprojects.