Crail Ranch sponsors “Of Wilderness and Resorts” presentation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Click the above link for a trailer for ‘Homesteads to Huntley’

On March 12, Dr. Jeff Strickler, author of “Bozeman’s Backyard: Names in the Madison, Gallatin & Bridger Rangers,” will present on specific people and events impacting the history of this area. The documentary “Homesteads to Huntley” will accompany the presentation, hosted at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky. Click here for more information.

march, 2020

07mar(mar 7)8:00 am08(mar 8)8:00 pmBig Sky Skijoring's 3rd Annual Best in the West Showdown!8:00 am - 8:00 pm (8) Big Sky Town Center

