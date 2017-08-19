On Aug. 20 downtown Main Street will close to traffic in order to make room for an anticipated 300 vehicles participating in the 17th annual Cruisin’ on Main Car Show, which includes 14 categories and People’s Choice Awards. PHOTO COURTESY OF DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

EBS STAFF

The Downtown Bozeman Association and the Cancer Support Community Montana will bring hotrods, pickup trucks and classics to downtown Bozeman for the 17th annual Cruisin’ on Main Car Show Sunday, Aug. 20. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street between Willson and Rouse avenues. Spectators may stroll the street to peruse an anticipated 300 vehicles, while also showing support for a nonprofit that helps families affected by cancer.

At 7 a.m. the City of Bozeman will close downtown Main Street to through traffic in order to make room for hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Contestants will have a chance to win over 15 trophies and the title of Best in Show and first, second and third place for the People’s Choice award. This year will also feature Motorcycle Alley, with a variety of bikes set up along North Bozeman Avenue.

In addition to the car show there will be a number of sponsor booths and the Way Station will play live music from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In 2011 DBA partnered with CSC to host the annual car show in order to raise awareness about cancer support and proceeds from the event benefit this Bozeman-based nonprofit.

“Teaming up with Cancer Support Community seven years ago was the best thing that ever happened to this event,” said DBA Director Ellie Staley. “They are not only amazing community partners and advocates to work with, but we have been able to raise over $120,000 to directly help cancer support research and assistance directly in our Bozeman community.”

All services at CSC are offered free of charge. “Our motto is ‘There is Strength in Numbers,’” said CSC Executive Director Becky Franks. “And truly, this cuts across the community of people we develop through our services, the many folks we count on to put on programs for us, and the funding that can come in that allows us to provide support, education and hope for hundreds of youth and adults each year.”

For this year’s event, contestants may pre-register online, visit the Pre-Packet Pick-Up and Main Street Cruise on Saturday between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. (picking up show information at the Rocking R Bar and cruising their souped-up rides down Main) or at 8 a.m. the morning of the event on the corner of Black Avenue and Main Street. Spectators may peruse at will throughout the day.

For more information about the Cruisin’ on Main Car Show, contact Downtown Bozeman Association at (406) 586-4008 or visit downtownbozeman.org.