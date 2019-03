By Doug Hare EBS Staff

Big Sky Resort has recently announced the addition of two new unique ski experiences this winter: First Tracks & Everett’s Breakfast and Headlamp Night Skiing. The new programs will extend access to Big Sky Resort and Andesite Mountain, offering the opportunity to hit the slopes before lifts open to the public and then later after they close for the day.

The First Tracks program is a memorable way to ski Big Sky Resort terrain before anyone else, with a professional guide to lead the way to the best, most appropriate terrain depending on conditions and skier ability. Guests will load onto Ramcharger 8 at 8 a.m., guaranteeing that participants will have the opportunity to carve lines through fresh corduroy or untracked powder with only friends and family.

This experience will be capped off with a gourmet breakfast at Everett’s 8800. Breakfast can be ordered off menu, including traditional offerings such as Eggs Benedict, French toast, fresh-baked scones, cinnamon rolls, coffee, and other hot items to warm up after an early morning on the slopes and provide sustenance for the rest of an extended ski day.

First Tracks & Everett’s Breakfast will be offered Wednesday through Friday. Skiers should be able to ski intermediate-level terrain to enjoy the First Tracks experience. A maximum of seven people per guide are permitted.

Not a morning person? If solitude, moonlight and endless stars are more your style, Headlamp Night Skiing, Big Sky Resort’s new night skiing experience offers private, guided tours of Andesite Mountain beginning at 6 p.m. with a ride up Ramcharger 8.

Under the starlight with distant snowcats methodically preparing the slopes for the following day, skiers and snowboarders are equipped with headlamps as powerful as car headlights, illuminating the way for guests to carve down freshly-groomed runs long after the sun has gone down.

Headlamp Night Skiing is available Wednesday through Saturday evenings. Participants are required to be a level six skier or rider and above, and there is also a maximum seven people per guide.



Upcoming Events Lineup

Forget first chair. Big Sky Resort’s new program First Tracks & Everett’s Breakfast allows groups of up to seven to have a guided tour starting at the top of Andesite Mountain an hour before the lifts open to the public. PHOTO BY DAVE PECUNIES

March 2: The Snowshoe Shuffle is a fundraiser for the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter held at the Madison Base area that includes a torch-lit hike, chili dinner and raffle. Break out your snowshoes and bring your four-legged friends to support a good cause.

March 8-10: A BSSEF freeride competition will be held on the Headwaters terrain, featuring Big Sky Resort’s steepest in-bounds ski runs, for both junior and adult competitors. Sign up soon as space is limited and filling up fast.

March 16: The 5th annual Shedhorn Skimo returns to the resort with two races: Shedhorn, an approximately 17 mile and 9,000’ elevation gain course, and Pronghorn, a 7.5 mile course with over 4,000’ elevation gain. This is a technical mountaineering race that will test multiple skill sets of winter athletes.

March 22: The Smokin’ Aces Rail Jam returns to the slopes of Big Sky Resort for sunset slopestyle competition that promises some big airs from some of the best ‘big air’ skiers and snowboarders in the country. This event is free to spectate.



April 6: Big Sky Resort announced that they will be hosting a free concert to show appreciation for passholders and guests on Saturday, April 6. After a day of skiing and riding, Mountain Village Plaza will come alive with the New Orleans funk grooves of Galactic featuring Erica Falls. Galactic will take the stage at 4:30 p.m., rain, snow or shine.



April 11-14: Big Sky Big Grass, a Big Sky tradition, returns for its 13th year featuring intimate shows in the evening, including Sam Bush Band, Nashville’s The Travelin’ McCourys, Jacob Jolliff Band, Drew Emmitt Band featuring the dynamic lead singer and mandolin player from Leftover Salmon, and Jeff Austin, formerly of Yonder Mountain String Band.



April 20: The world-famous Pond Skim at Big Sky Resort returns to celebrate the end of the ski season. Spectate on the slopes of Ambush or participate in the event itself.