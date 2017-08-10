Experience a seamless, jammy blend of Grateful Dead and Phish favorites when DeadPhish Orchestra take Center Stage in Town Center Park on Thursday, Aug. 10. PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY.

EBS Staff

Expect a night of jammy grooves when the DeadPhish Orchestra returns to Big Sky for a Music in the Mountains concert on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Center Stage in Town Center Park.

Grateful Dead and Phish “phans” are nothing if not loyal, and when they can’t get the real thing, a top notch tribute band is the next best thing. Boulder, Colorado-based DeadPhish Orchestra has created a name for itself among that fan base since the quartet began playing together many years ago.

The group had played Grateful Dead songs together, and they had played Phish songs together, but they started to wonder what would happen if they tried to merge the music of the two bands that gave rise to the jamband music scene.

While these two bands have their surface similarities, most fans realize that their actual musical styles are quite different. The Grateful Dead are an earthy, folky, bluesy band where Phish is sharper around the edges–funky and more aggressive. But both bands have an improvisational approach to their live shows, and it is the magic that can arise in that spontaneity that DPO strives to emulate, and according to fans do a good job of it. that is just about as much fun as humans are allowed to have.

DeadPhish Orchestra has sense become known for their unique presentation of a seamless web of sound that distinguishes them from a typical tribute act. Seeing their band and fellow professional musicians as a big group of good friends, they have also toured nationally with projects like Phix and Great American Taxi.

“We rarely bring bands back from the previous season,” notes Arts Council Executive Director Brian Hurlbut, “but last year the band had such a positive response and their show was simply amazing, so we’re bringing them back again this year. The band loved the Big Sky audience, too.”

Town Center Park opens at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be available. The Arts Council of Big Sky asks that attendees leave pets and glass containers at home. For more information on the concert series visit bigskyarts.org.