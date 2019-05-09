Delta Air Lines to offer direct flights to West Yellowstone﻿

EBS STAFF

In an effort to make the bounties of Yellowstone National Park more accessible than ever to tourists, Delta Connection operated by SkyWest Airlines will extend summer season dates for round-trip jet service between Salt Lake City International Airport and Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone.

Visitors of the West Yellowstone community and America’s first park will see flights running daily between the two airports from May 9 to Oct. 13.

The connection will also allow West Yellowstone residents and those living nearby increased opportunity to access the hundreds of destinations with service to Salt Lake City International.