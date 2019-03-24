Environment
DEQ issues reminders for open burning season
STATE OF MONTANA
HELENA – Montana’s spring and summer burning season began March 1, and the Department of Environmental Quality reminds Montanans that only clean, untreated wood and plant material can be burned.
Materials prohibited from open burning include but are not limited to: food waste; plastic; wood that has been coated, painted, stained or treated; dead animals or animal droppings; chemicals; rubber materials; and asphalt shingles and tarpaper.
Before ignition, always check for county-level burn restrictions as a result of cold weather inversions, summer wildfires or other air-quality impacts.
Burners also should contact local fire control authorities – regardless of weather conditions – to learn local fire safety requirements and report the timeframe and location of their planned burn.