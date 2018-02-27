NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Starting in February, visitors to Yellowstone National Park can purchase digital annual and seven-day entrance passes online at YourPassNow. The National Park Service partnered with NIC Inc. to develop and administer YourPassNow to better serve visitors to Yellowstone.

“We are pleased to offer a digital option to purchasing passes at entrance gates and to usher in a new era of online convenience for our visitors,” said park superintendent Dan Wenk.

YourPassNow provides an alternative to the traditional paper-based, in-person purchase method while also providing the park with a tool to help manage the visitor experience. Using a personal device, visitors can purchase park entrance passes at no additional cost. Once purchased, passes are emailed and can be used immediately, stored on a personal device or printed for future use.

In 2016, YourPassNow made online entrance passes available in Acadia National Park in Maine, Colorado National Monument, North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area in California, and Florida’s Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and Everglades National Park.

Yellowstone uses entrance fees to invest in critical improvements that directly benefit visitors, including maintaining and enhancing visitor facilities.

Yellowstone National Park 2018 annual and seven-day fees include:

$60 annual entrance pass fee

$30 seven-day entrance passes for a private vehicle

$25 seven-day entrance passes for a motorcycle or snowmobile

$15 seven-day entrance passes for an individual

Persons under age 16 are admitted free

Digital entrance passes can be purchased at yourpassnow.com.