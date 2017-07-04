In this photo from Jan. 10, 2017, Big Sky residents discuss what they’d like Big Sky’s recreation future to look like. PHOTO BY AMANDA EGGERT

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

The Big Sky Community Organization and the Big Sky Trails, Recreation and Parks District board are encouraging the public to submit their comments on a plan for the 10-year vision of the community’s parks and open spaces.

The Big Sky Parks and Open Space Plan draft will be available until July 15. The public can either view the draft online at peakstoplains.com/bigsky or review a hard copy at the following locations:

– Madison County Planning Office: 103 W. Wallace St., Virginia City

– Gallatin County Planning Office: 311 West Main St., Room 108, Bozeman

– Big Sky Community Organization: 32 Town Center Ave., Big Sky

– Big Sky Chamber of Commerce: 55 Lone Mountain Trail, Big Sky

– Big Sky Water and Sewer District: 561 Little Coyote Rd., Big Sky

– Big Sky Owners Association: 145 Center Lane, Unit J (Meadow Village), Big Sky

This is the first time the public will be able to view the draft after months of planning. A volunteer advisory committee and focus groups of individuals from the Big Sky community have been vital in the planning process to this point.

“This is the first parks and open space plan for the Big Sky area,” said Ciara Wolfe, BSCO executive director. “Our goal is to provide quality, diverse recreational experiences for our residents and visitors. We are excited to hear feedback and encourage input from our community on this plan and will take that feedback into consideration moving forward.”

Comments can be submitted to studio@peakstoplains.com. For more information, contact Ciara Wolfe at (406) 993-2112 or ciara@bscomt.org.