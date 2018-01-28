Community members are encouraged to design a dummy to be launched off of a jump at Big Sky Resort on Feb. 3, as a part of the annual Dummy Jump. PHOTOS COURTESY OF BIG SKY RESORT

EBS STAFF

It is nearly that time of year again, when Big Sky Resort encourages community members to get out their engineering toolbox and design a dummy to be launched off of a jump and into the snow. The 15th annual Dummy Jump will return Saturday, Feb. 3, and onlookers are highly encouraged to stop by.

Registration is free for this event and begins at 11 a.m. at the Summit Clock Tower. At 1:30 p.m. participants will display their dummies in a parade at the Ambush Headwall and the event will launch at 2 p.m.—literally.

In a statement released by Big Sky Resort, Public Relations Manager Chelsi Moy said, “There is no dumb idea when it comes to the Dummy Jump. … This competition pits the biggest dummies against the best dummies.”

At Montana Jack beginning at 4 p.m., $850 in prizes will be given based on creativity, amplitude, structure, destruction, best-looking dummy and those with the best accuracy.

Moy said there are several important rules participants will need to follow. While the event is meant as a crowd pleaser, dummies may not contain pyrotechnics, flames or fireworks. The dummies can’t contain material that will dye the snow, and may not include gravel, sand or concrete because it is bad for the slopes.

Competitors may wish to heed several helpful tips. According to Moy, “It’s all about balance. Use straight, long skis, keep the center of gravity low. Dummies that self-destruct are the most entertaining to watch.”

For more information about the Dummy Jump, visit bigskyresort.com/dummyjump.