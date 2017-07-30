Large-scale landscapes by multimedia artist Paul Brigham will be featured in a solo exhibition entitled “Mineral Kingdom,” opening at Gallatin River Gallery in Big Sky on Aug. 1. PHOTO COURTESY OF GALLATIN RIVER GALLERY

New solo exhibition opens Aug. 1 at Gallatin River Gallery

EBS STAFF

A solo exhibition of new work by multimedia artist Paul Brigham opens at Big Sky’s Gallatin River Gallery on Aug. 1, and runs through Sept. 30. “Mineral Kingdom,” Brigham’s eighth show at GRG, will showcase new mountain landscapes and abstracted wildlife art in the artist’s Asian-influenced style.

Intuitively layering texture and color to create a sense of timelessness, Brigham’s art appeals to a wide audience, as the pieces are not location specific, but utilize broad strokes to capture the universal spirit of the natural world. Inspired by Asian paintings, Zen gardens, and backpacking in the Sierra and Rocky mountains, Brigham renders natural mountain landscapes with a perspective uniquely his own.

Born and raised in rural New England, Brigham took his first art class at age 4 and spent his childhood drawing birds and people. Brigham grew up surrounded by traditional Asian paintings of birds, flowers and landscapes, and an authentic Japanese garden, and he developed an interest in Asian arts and Eastern philosophy early in life.

While studying at the University of Massachusetts in the ‘70s, Brigham was captivated by photographs of the West, and left school to take a journey that would lead him to Yosemite National Park. He worked in the park for several years before settling in the Bay Area, where he currently resides.

Today, Brigham’s paintings continue to reflect the influence of his early years, especially in pieces that juxtapose realistically painted wildlife with abstracted backgrounds. Brigham achieves this effect through a combination of silk-screened images, mark-making and blocks of color arranged to mimic the ever-changing natural world and the physical and spiritual dimensions of landscape.

Brigham’s technique consists of layering paint and silk-screened images and then using sandpaper to partially reveal previous layers. This technique not only contributes to the depth and texture of the surface, but is suggestive of the ephemeral nature of life.

“I strive to balance the expressive and venturous quality of abstract expressionism with the calming serenity of traditional Asian paintings,” Brigham wrote in an artist statement.

Although Brigham has received formal training in the arts, he largely considers himself self-taught, preferring to learn from direct observation and experience of the world around him. Brigham was one of the first artists represented by Gallatin River Gallery, now approaching 18 years of business in Big Sky.

Gallatin River Gallery is located at 114 Ousel Falls Road in Big Sky. Visit gallatinrivergallery.com or call (406) 259-2909 for more information.)

