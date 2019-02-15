EBS “In Your Element” contest launches March 1

Starting this March, Explore Big Sky newspaper is holding a monthly contest where winners will receive $250.

The rules are simple:

Step 1: Whether you’re ripping down a chute, climbing a sheet of ice, running cattle, or simply capturing an incredible image of the landscape, we want to know what makes you tick this March. Where are you “In Your Element”? You don’t need to be on screen, it just has to be a compelling video or photo.

Step 2: Follow @explorebigsky and @outlawpartners on Instagram (see submission guidelines, below)

Step 3: Submit the content to submissions@theoutlawpartners.com

Step 4: After submitting your content, head to @explorebigsky to see if you’ve made the initial cut (you haven’t won quite yet, but we’ll post the best content throughout the month) … and if you’re officially in the hunt for the $250 prize.

Step 5: Accept your reward, based on EBS staff selection. Collect your bragging rights.

—

Open for submissions starting March 1. Submissions after Wednesday, March 27 will not be accepted. A maximum of three submissions per individual.

The winner will be alerted via email and Instagram on Friday, March 29, and his/her content will be reposted with a write-up on Sunday, March 31.

All submissions must include a general location of where the video or photo was taken (e.g. Big Sky Ski Resort; Yellowstone National Park), and an Instagram handle for tagging purposes. No edits allowed, just raw submissions of 30 seconds or less. Subject lines must begin with: “EBS In Your Element Contest”.

Send it!