EBS, Outlaw Partners to host COVID-19 Town Hall video conference

EBS STAFF

Tune in Monday, March 30 for a virtual Town Hall featuring a variety of speakers addressing the current COVID-19 pandemic. ⁣

This online video conference call will include speakers from the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Resort Tax, the recently created Big Sky Relief Fund, school district, local small business representatives and regional experts.⁣

EBS Publisher Eric Ladd and Editor-in-Chief Joseph T. O’Connor will moderate the Town Hall, which will allow the audience to submit questions to the speakers. ⁣

Conference links will be published on March 30 and shared on all the Outlaw Partners/EBS media platforms, and will also be hosted live on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page.⁣