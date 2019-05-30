EBS “Summer Shutters” photography contest launches June 1

Starting June 1, Explore Big Sky is hosting a three-month-long photography contest, with $75 in cash prizes doled out every two weeks. At the end of August, EBS staff will announce a grand-prize winner and award $500 in cash and in addition to $500 in prizes from our sponsors Bozeman Camera and The Frugal Frame Shop.

Any photo entered throughout the contest period will be considered for the grand prize, as well as for the bimonthly $75 payout. There is no limit to the number of victories one can have before the contest end, so keep the submissions coming!

The rules are simple:

Step 1: Get outside in beautiful Montana and put those photography skills to the test. We want to know what you’re up to and any photo subject will qualify.

Step 2: Follow @explorebigsky on Instagram

Step 3: Submit your content to submissions@theoutlawpartners.com or via Instagram direct message (see submission guidelines, below)

—

Contest submissions open June 1. Submissions after Wednesday, Aug. 29 will not be accepted. Maximum of four submissions each month.

The bi-monthly winners will be alerted via email and Instagram on June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29 and August 12, and the grand-prize winner will be alerted via email and Instagram on Aug. 30, and their winning photograph will be reposted with a write-up on Sept. 2.

All submissions must include a general location of where the photo was taken (e.g.: Big Sky Ski Resort; Yellowstone National Park, etc.), and the photographer’s name, email and Instagram handle for tagging purposes.

Explore Big Sky reserves the right to publish any and all submissions in any Outlaw Partners publication, website and social media platform.

Good luck and send it!

-EBS Staff