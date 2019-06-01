Connect with us

Elk injures concession employee at Yellowstone

Cow elk are particularly aggressive with young ones nearby. NPS PHOTO

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yellowstone National Park officials say a concession employee was injured by a cow elk in the developed part of Mammoth Hot Springs.

The Billings Gazette reports the worker was hurt the morning of May 29 and was hospitalized. Details about the interaction and the extent of her injuries haven’t been released.

Yellowstone biologists and rangers hazed the elk from the area, which is home to the park’s headquarters, a hotel and a visitor center.

Elk are attracted to the area for food and protection from predators, and cow elk often hide their calves near buildings or in sagebrush. They are at the height of their calving season, which can start in mid-May and extend into late June.

Park officials haven’t released the name or age of the employee who was injured.

