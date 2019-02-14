Enoteca: Big Sky’s Wine Bar

Hosted by The Big Sky Community Organization.

“Join us for an evening on the trails under the full moon. Gather your friends and meet us at the Yurt Warming Hut at the Big Sky Community Park for self guided nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and hiking. Dogs are welcome, but please remember they are only allowed on BSCO trails and to follow trail etiquette. Hot cocoa and cider, trail maps/area information, and a warm place to gear up, rest and gather will be available courtesy of our friendly Winter Trails Ambassador Team.”