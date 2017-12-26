“Wonderstruck” follows two deaf children from two different generations on a magically epic New York City adventure. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Bozeman Film Society presents “Wonderstruck,” director Todd Haynes’ screen adaption of author-illustrator Brian Selznick’s 2011 critically acclaimed fable of the same name.

The cleverly divided tale follows Ben (Oakes Fegley) and Rose (Millicent Simmonds), two deaf children living in different eras—1977 and 1927—as they embark on an epic quest to New York City. The youth are connected across time as they look for family members, and eventually both end up at the American Museum of Natural History. Like the film “Hugo,” also based on a Selznick novel, “Wonderstruck” is a family-friendly historical adventure that also explores themes of family, friendship, and the importance of perseverance, curiosity, art and science.

While adults will be drawn in by another pairing of Haynes (director of “Carol” and “Far from Heaven”) and his muse, actress Julianne Moore, children will be captivated trying to piece together the clues of the puzzle-like narrative. With a magical score and state-of-the-art production design for two distinct New York City time periods, “Wonderstruck” is a cinematic feat appropriate for all ages.

“Stars glitter and worlds collide in Todd Haynes’ ‘Wonderstruck,’” wrote New York Times critic Manohla Dargis. “A lovely ode to imagination and to the stories that make us who we are.” Also starring Michelle Williams, the film is rated PG and runs 117 minutes.

In recognition of the deaf community that inspired the film, “Wonderstruck” includes open-caption subtitles for its duration.

Tickets are available online at thellentheatre.com, or in person at the box office. The Ellen Theatre lobby opens at 6 p.m. for concession and bar; seating begins at 6:30 p.m., and the show at 7 p.m. Visit bozemanfilmsociety.org for more information.