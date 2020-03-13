FBI, Rexburg Police seek images in missing children’s case

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

REXBURG, Idaho – The FBI and the Rexburg Police Department are asking visitors to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, to submit any photos and video that may assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year old Tylee Ryan and 7-year old J.J. Vallow.

An ongoing investigation has determined that the children were in Yellowstone National Park on that date with their mother, Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox. The group was traveling in a silver, 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT.

The FBI has established a website for the public to upload photos and video at FBI.gov/Rexburg. Tips can be reported to the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-8435678 (1-800-THE-LOST).