Fee lock box broken into at Greycliff Fishing Access

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

Law enforcement officials are seeking information about a user-fee lock box that was broken into at Greycliff Fishing Access Site along the Madison River.

FWP PHOTO

Various tools appear to have been used to break into the metal box and gain access to the money inside. Investigators believe this happened sometime between July 8 and 17.

Boxes like this one, often called iron rangers, are used to collect fees from people who camp at an FAS. If you have information on this incident, please contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 582-2100.