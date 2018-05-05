Project intended to open pronghorn migration corridor

EBS STAFF

The National Parks Conservation Association will host conservation work days on May 11 and 12 at the Raynolds’ Pass Fishing Access Site on the Madison River, located at the junction of highways 287 and 87 near Three Dollar Bridge. This work will open up migration corridors for pronghorn and other wildlife in the area.

During these two field days, volunteers will remove a large section of fence so pronghorn can move across the landscape easily and without harm.

Unlike deer and elk, pronghorn generally prefer to crawl under fences rather than jump over them. This preference can lead to conflicts when pronghorn attempt to migrate from winter to summer ranges and they encounter multi-stranded barbed wire fences.

Since 2010, NPCA has removed or modified over 32 miles of fencing outside of Yellowstone National Park, working with private landowners and public land managers to remove fences that are no longer needed or make necessary fences more wildlife-friendly.

NPCA engages over 100 volunteers each season and relies on these individuals to help move the fence removal program forward.

Volunteers for the Raynolds’ Pass field days should plan for a full day outside and dress accordingly. There will be lunch, drinks and snacks provided.

For more information or to signup, contact Garret Visser at gvisser@npca.org or (406) 320-2226.