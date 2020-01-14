Film premiere: ‘Paradise’

NATIONAL PARKS CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION

BIG SKY — NPCA is honored to presents Paradise, a film by Erik Petersen Photography, an award-winning filmmaker based in Clyde Park, Montana. This Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival film showcases our community’s fight to halt two large-scale gold mines just north of Yellowstone National Park at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky,

Join us, along with the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition and Businesses for Montana’s Outdoors for an evening celebrating what we can achieve when local communities and businesses stand together to protect our wild landscapes. In addition to the film, the event will feature a panel discussion of local advocates who fought together and united over 420 local businesses to stand up for the gateway to Yellowstone. The filmmaker and local advocates featured in the movie will be on hand so please join us before the film for complimentary beer, wine, hors d’oeuvre and a raffle with items donated by local businesses.

Event Details

WHAT: Big Sky, Montana Premier of “Paradise”

WHEN: Tuesday January 21, 2020 6:00pm-8:00pm

WHERE: Warren Miller Performing Arts Center (45465 Gallatin Road, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730)

WHO: National Parks Conservation Association, Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition and Businesses for Montana’s Outdoors

CONTACT or RSVP: https://paradise-film-bigsky.eventbrite.com

to RSVP

OTHER INFO: This event is free to the public. Please visit https://vimeo.com/362094734 for a preview of the film