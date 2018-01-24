Included in the 2018 Fly Fishing Film Tour, film “Beyond the Horizon” tells the story of Rankin Jackson’s efforts to provide for his family in Guanaja, Honduras, while surviving the drug trade, and how fly fishing led him to the road of redemption. PHOTO BY SHANNON VANDIVIER

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR

It’s no secret that time spent engaged with the natural world has the power to change lives—and sometimes even save them. The lessons and inspiration born in the woods and on the water are seeds that plant themselves deep and grow quickly. In particular, the seeds impressed by fly fishing have a distinct power to heal and reshape those that wield a rod.

There’s no doubt that hiking, skiing, surfing or cycling are due their share of credit for creating passionate denizens of the outdoors, righting wrong paths and healing old wounds, but fly fishing is, well, just different. Maybe it’s the fresh air and thrum of the water. Maybe it’s the metronome of the cast or the spark of life against the line. Likely it’s all of the above and then some. A different mix for each of us.

You won’t have to look long or hard at a Fly Fishing Film Tour screening to find someone who credits fly fishing with positive change in their life. The same can be said of this year’s lineup of films, in which you’ll see stories of lives revamped by fly fishing, as well as amazing adventures, beautiful locations and a good dose of humor.

With an emphasis on the unique characters, stories and environments that make up the vast world of fly fishing, these films will take you from Michigan to Honduras, from Wyoming to Greenland, from the mind of a child to the heart of a musician, from the edge of your seat to the end of the earth and back.

In its 12th lap around the globe, the 2018 tour is packed with remarkable films and imagery that will fuel your dreams for months to come. The Fly Fishing Film Tour returns to Bozeman for its 2018 World Premiere at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture on Saturday, Jan. 27, with screenings at 4 and 8 p.m.

Discount tickets are available at Montana Troutfitters Fly Shop and The River’s Edge Fly Shop in Bozeman. Online tickets, trailers and more information can be found at flyfilmtour.com.