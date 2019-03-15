Final races ahead for the Big Sky Ski Team

By Luke Kirchmayr EBS CONTRIBUTOR

The Big Sky Ski Team racers have been busy with the last qualifiers for both the Western Regionals and Tri-Divisional events. The last qualifier of the season for U14 and U16 age brackets was held at Bridger Bowl March 1-3, but even with brutal cold weather our team kept “cool” and crushed it. The Big Sky Ski Team won the overall on the weekend.

At the beginning of the season most racers have a goal to qualify for a regional event. This provides the motivation for most racers to do well in the qualifying events during the race season.

The younger racers have the YSL final March 15-17. We are expecting about 250 racers from the Northern Division to come to Big Sky for the event.

The U14 Western Regional Event, which has a limit of 160 boys and girls from as far away as Alaska, will be visiting Big Sky from March 21-24.

The U16 Western Regional Event, also limited to 160 racers, will be held in Sun Valley, Idaho, March 14-17.

The Tri-Divisional Event will be held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, March 21-24. This event is also limited to 160 racers.

The ski team will train throughout March and take a short break in early April. Many racers are already making plans for spring/summer training at Mount Hood, Oregon. And many racers will switch from the race skis to mountain bikes to stay in shape for the next winter season.

Thinking of ski racing? Visit www.bssef.com for more information.