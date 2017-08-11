EBS Staff

The Meadow Village Owners Association will host the first annual Big Sky Artisan’s Festival on Aug. 12 and 13, at the Big Sky Meadow Village Center. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and will feature a weekend of food, music and one-of-a-kind shopping.

As many as 40 artisans from across Montana will bring their unique products to Big Sky for the event, including jewelry, beauty products and food. The Helena-based LizE Designs Artscapes will bring an assemblage of mixed media goods in the form of collage, handbags, dolls and jewelry, while Big Sky oil painter Maria Source will display a collection of Montana-inspired landscapes. Other vendors include Judith Colvin Designs, Beth Gregory Jewelry and Natural Essentials skin care. Meadow Village retailers, such as the boutique Trove West, whose owners were integral in planning the event, will also be represented.

To round out the weekend, there will be a plein air paint-out during which artists will paint a scene in natural light in the open air, working within a fixed timeframe of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and until 2 p.m. on Sunday. The artists are invited to capture scenes in and around Big Sky. Paintings may be works in progress that are completed during the paint-out. On Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m. the paintings will be auctioned off in a wet paint sale, with proceeds benefiting the Arts Council of Big Sky.

To learn more about the Big Sky Artisan’s Festival, visit bigskyartisanfestival.weebly.com or email bigskyartisanfestival@gmail.com.