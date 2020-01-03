Connect with us

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet Jan. 6

Will hold elk shoulder season work session

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 6 to discuss a few items of official business and to hold a work session.

The commission will consider a bull trout harvest closure on Lake Koocanusa and a petition to allow hovercraft on the Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers, along with the White Rock Coulee right of way easement and Helena urban deer plan quota ranges.

Beyond this official business, the commission will also hold a work session to discuss elk shoulder seasons.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks headquarters in Helena and live streamed to all regional offices around the state. The work session is open to the public, but no comment will be taken.

Visit fwp.mt.gov for the full agenda or to live stream the meeting online.

