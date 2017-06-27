Kids Adventure Games comes to Big Sky Resort July 7-9 offering kids ages 6 to 14 the opportunity to navigate a slope-side obstacle course like none other. PHOTO COURTESY OF KIDS ADVENTURE GAMES

Kids Adventure Games returns to Big Sky Resort July 7-9 to deliver an adventure-packed weekend for kids ages six to 14 and their families.

Teams of two kids will have a chance to navigate an adventure course that includes biking, trekking, rope swings, mud pits, cargo nets, a giant Slip ‘N Slide, zip lines and other exciting obstacles. Last held at Big Sky Resort in 2015, Kids Adventure Games will give competitors the chance to unplug from technology while strengthening physical and emotional bonds through a series of challenges centered on building grit and resilience on the natural terrain of the resort.

Kids Adventure Games co-founder Helene Mattison says she’s excited to return to Big Sky Resort and challenge previous and new racers while watching their parents be astounded at what their kids can accomplish. “What started out as a birthday party for our kids has turned into, what we feel is, the coolest and greatest kids adventure race in the nation,” Mattison said. “Adventure racing is a challenging sport and we’re sure the Big Sky racers will enjoy every minute of the race action. We’re thrilled to be back in Montana.”

The races emphasize teamwork, problem solving, sportsmanship, environmental awareness and fun. The intent of the Kids Adventure Games is to challenge the youth participants yet have them finish the day with a smile.

“Big Sky Resort encourages people to ‘Live Big,’” said Chelsi Moy, the resort’s public relations manager. “That includes people of all sizes. We’re thrilled to have the Kids Adventure Games back at the resort. We can’t wait to cheer on the kids as they push themselves, but also have fun.”

Visit kidsadventuregames.com for more information.