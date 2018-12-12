ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

On Saturday, Dec. 15, the Arts Council of Big Sky presents a free concert of holiday choral singing featuring the Aoide Chamber Singers in the Big Sky Chapel. The free, all-ages performance begins at 7 p.m. and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

With performances described as the best choral singing ever heard in the Gallatin Valley—or almost anywhere—the Aoide Chamber Singers has established itself as one of Montana’s leading vocal ensembles. Founded in fall 2012 at Montana State University by then-freshman Andrew Major, Aoide humbly began with seven singers. Their high level of artistry and commitment to modern music drew attention from others and membership now exceeds 20 singers.

The chapel holiday program, entitled “Aoide at Christmas: Advent Evensong,” features a diverse program including works from Bo Holten, David Lang, Herbert Howells and Gabriel Jackson, among others. Aoide is a dedicated advocate for contemporary composers, with an overwhelming majority of their repertoire encompassing the last decade of choral writing. The group’s performances routinely range from hauntingly passionate works of the Renaissance and Medieval chant, through contemporary choral masterpieces.

For more information, visit bigskyarts.org or call (406) 995-2742.