FWP investigating swans shot in Gallatin County

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

BOZEMAN – Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information on several trumpeter swans that were shot on Central Park Pond on Heeb Road, east of Manhattan, likely sometime around Feb. 19.

Wardens and biologists were able to safely collect some of the dead swans off the ice. Initial analysis of the collected birds showed evidence that several of them had been shot illegally. Trumpeter swans are protected by state and federal laws for migratory birds.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Montana’s poaching hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous, and persons who provide information that leads to a successful prosecution in this case may be eligible for a monetary reward.