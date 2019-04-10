Connect with us

Environment

FWP seeks public comment on smallmouth bass removal project

Published

5 hours ago

on

Smallmouth bass populations damage those of trout in Gallatin Valley ponds. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE & PARKS

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a programmatic environmental assessment to remove smallmouth bass from Gallatin Valley ponds. Comments on the proposed environmental assessment will be used to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the project as planned.

FWP proposes the use of rotenone to eliminate known sources of smallmouth bass in ponds within the Gallatin Valley. Once smallmouth bass are successfully removed from a community pond, FWP will restock the pond with rainbow trout. FWP will work with any private pond owner to restore a fishery to appropriate game fish species after the treatment has been completed.

The deadline for public comment is April 17 and a public meeting will be held in early April. Comments can be mailed to FWP in Bozeman or emailed to FWPRG3EA@mt.gov.

