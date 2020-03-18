COVID-19 News
Gallatin City-County Health Board extends, adds restrictions
GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER
BOZEMAN — At the March 18, 2020, emergency meeting of the Gallatin City-County Board of Health the board voted to approve an emergency rule that extends the current restrictions placed on bars, brew pubs, casinos, and restaurants to April 3, 2020. The emergency rule also expands the restrictions to include gyms, fitness facilities, athletic centers, workout studios, paintball parlors, ice skating rinks, indoor climbing venues, trampoline parks, indoor sporting arenas, parks, cinemas, and theatres.
Earlier this week an order was issued by Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley, imposing restrictions on bars, brew pubs, casinos, and restaurants to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.