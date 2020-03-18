Gallatin City-County Health Board extends, adds restrictions

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

BOZEMAN — At the March 18, 2020, emergency meeting of the Gallatin City-County Board of Health the board voted⁣ to approve an emergency rule that extends the current restrictions placed on bars, brew pubs, casinos,⁣ and restaurants to April 3, 2020. The emergency rule also expands the restrictions to include gyms,⁣ fitness facilities, athletic centers, workout studios, paintball parlors, ice skating rinks, indoor climbing⁣ venues, trampoline parks, indoor sporting arenas, parks, cinemas, and theatres.⁣

Earlier this week an order was issued by Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley, imposing⁣ restrictions on bars, brew pubs, casinos, and restaurants to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website⁣ https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.